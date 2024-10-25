AP Decision Notes: What to expect in South Dakota on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakotans will vote in several high-profile contests in the Nov. 5 general election, including the race for president and a proposed state constitutional amendment that would strike down a law banning abortion. The measure would bar any restrictions on abortion in the first trimester, allow limited regulation in the second, and would permit abortions to be banned in the third trimester, except when “necessary to preserve the life or health of the pregnant woman.” South Dakota is one of 10 states in 2024 with an abortion-related measure on the ballot.

