Indiana man gets life in prison for 1975 drowning of Indiana teenager

ALBION, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 1975 killing of a 17-year-old girl. A judge sentenced 69-year-old Fred Bandy Jr. on Tuesday to a life term with the possibility of parole in Laurel Jean Mitchell’s death. She was found drowned in a river after she failed to return home from her job at a church camp. Bandy was convicted of first-degree murder following a bench trial. He was charged along with 69-year-old John Wayne Lehman in Mitchell’s killing. Lehman was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.