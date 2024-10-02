German prosecutors seek 15-year prison term for Madeleine McCann suspect in an unrelated trial

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have called for a sexual offenses conviction and a 15-year prison sentence for a man who is also under investigation separately in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann. The 47-year-old German national is on trial at the Braunschweig state court in northern Germany over offenses he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. Closing arguments in the trial that opened in February started on Wednesday. A prosecutor argued that he should be convicted of two counts of rape and two of sexual abuse, and should be kept in preventive detention after he has served a 15-year sentence.

