Wimbledon’s plans for expansion approved by London authorities despite residents’ concerns

LONDON (AP) — A proposal by Wimbledon organizers to expand the site of the Grand Slam tournament with 39 new tennis courts has been given the green light by local authorities. The All England Club’s plans — which include a new 8,000-seat show court with a retractable roof — were approved Friday by the Greater London Authority despite protests by local residents. The planned expansion in Wimbledon Park, which is adjacent to the All England Club, would allow Wimbledon’s qualifying tournament to be held on site rather than at nearby Roehampton Community Sports Centre. But some locals have objected to the plans over concerns about the environmental impact.

