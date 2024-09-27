Boar’s Head faces legal scrutiny over deadly deli meat listeria outbreak, USDA says

The deli meat company Boar’s Head is being scrutinized by law enforcement officials over a deadly outbreak of listeria food poisoning. U.S. Agriculture Department officials disclosed the action in response to requests for government records. USDA officials refused to give The Associated Press documents about inspections and enforcement at a now-closed plant in Virginia or inspections from eight other Boar’s Head factories. USDA says releasing the records could jeopardize law enforcement proceedings. The outbreak has killed 10 people and sickened more than 50 in 19 states.

