False reports of explosives found in a car near a Trump rally spread online

NEW YORK (AP) — Nassau County officials say social media reports that explosives were found in a car near former President Donald Trump’s New York rally on Long Island just days after the second apparent assassination attempt on him are false. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Wednesday that someone who may have been training a bomb-detecting dog near the site made the false reports. He said in a statement that the individual had been questioned and detained. A spokesperson for the county police said the person was a civilian and not a member of a law enforcement agency.

