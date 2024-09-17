US court upholds British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

LONDON (AP) — A U.S. court on Tuesday upheld disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s conviction on sex trafficking charges for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse underage girls. The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said that Epstein’s non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida didn’t bar federal prosecutors in New York from bringing a case. They also found that Maxwell’s indictment was within the statute of limitations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.