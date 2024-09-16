Pennsylvania court rejects Cornel West’s bid to get on ballot and clears way for mail voting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has upheld a lower ruling that rejected a bid to get independent presidential candidate Cornel West on the battleground state’s ballot for the November election. The courts sided Monday with the secretary of state’s office in rejecting West’s candidacy paperwork. The decision sets in motion the process for counties to issue mail-in ballots to voters who requested one ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The court case had been among a raft of partisan legal maneuvering around third-party candidates. Now, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris will appear on Pennsylvania’s ballot with the Green Party’s Jill Stein and the Libertarian Party’s Chase Oliver.

