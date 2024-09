BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister has ordered temporary controls at all German land borders as a response to irregular migration and to protect the country from extremist threats. Nancy Faeser said at a news conference Monday that the government is extending temporary border controls to all German land borders.

