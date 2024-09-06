Canadian para surfer Victoria Feige fights to get her sport included in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics

Surfing is California’s official state sport and Canadian para surfer Victoria Feige wants Los Angeles to prove it in 2028. The five-time women’s world champion is at the forefront of a lobby to get her sport included in the 2028 Paralympics. LA’s organizing committee has said it would not propose para surfing as a new sport for the event because of “cost and complexity.” That dumbfounded Feige. California has hosted every world para surfing championship since the first in 2015. Feige says she “was devastated.” Para athlete Trevor Hirschfield says “California, LA hosting the Games and not picking up para surfing is a big miss on their part.”

