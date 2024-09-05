2 Nigerian brothers sentenced for sextortion that led to teen’s death

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Two brothers from Nigeria have been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually extorting teenage boys and young men across the U.S., including a 17-year-old from Michigan who took his own life. A federal judge sentenced 24-year-old Samuel Ogoshi and 21-year-old Samson Ogoshi on Thursday after hearing emotional testimony from the parents and stepmother of Jordan DeMay. DeMay was 17 when he killed himself at his family’s home in Marquette, Michigan. The Ogoshis were accused of running an international sextortion ring from Nigeria in which they posed as a woman and extorted their victims after convincing them to send naked pictures.

