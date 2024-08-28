2 Indiana men charged in heat deaths of 9 dogs in an uncooled truck

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Two Indiana men have been charged in the deaths of nine dogs that succumbed to heat-related illnesses last year after being transported in the back of an uncooled box truck during hot weather. Michael McHenry and Jessee Urbaszewski both face 18 misdemeanor counts of neglect of a vertebrate animal. The men were charged after investigators said 18 dogs were transported in a box truck in July 2023, for a roughly 120-mile trip from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to southwestern Michigan. But three of the dogs died at the scene and six others were later euthanized after the truck’s driver found the dogs in distress at a northwestern Indiana gas station.

