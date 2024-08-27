Woman shot at White Sox game sues team and stadium authority
CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who was shot in the leg at a White Sox game is suing the team as well as the Illinois agency that owns Guaranteed Rate Field. The woman identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe says the team and the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority failed to enforce the stadium’s firearms prohibition. She is seeking more than $50,000. The Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday that the woman was in Section 161, the left field bleachers, when she was shot during a home stand against the Oakland A’s. It remains unclear where the gunfire came from although the lawsuit alleges without providing any supporting evidence that the gun was fired from inside the stadium. Team and stadium representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.