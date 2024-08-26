Dutch watchdog fines Uber $324 million for alleged inadequate protection of drivers’ data

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch data protection watchdog has slapped a 290 million euro ($324 million) fine on ride-hailing service Uber for allegedly transferring personal details of European drivers to the United States without adequate protection. Uber called the decision flawed and unjustified and said it would appeal. The Dutch Data Protection Authority said Monday the data transfers spanning more than two years amounted to a serious breach of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which requires technical and organizational measures aimed at protecting user data.

