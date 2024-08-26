Biden speaks with Modi about Indian premier’s recent visit to Ukraine, situation in Bangladesh

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Monday call comes days after Modi, the most prominent leader from a nation that maintains a neutral position on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, visited Kyiv. Modi said in a posting on X that he spoke to Biden about “India’s full support for early return of peace and stability” in Ukraine. Modi said he and Biden also discussed India’s concern about the safety of Hindus and other religious minorities in neighboring Bangladesh after this month’s ouster of the country’s long-serving prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

