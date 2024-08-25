Trump would veto legislation establishing a federal abortion ban, Vance says

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance says Donald Trump wouldn’t support a national abortion ban if elected president and would veto such legislation if it landed on his desk. Vance’s comments in an NBC interview come after Democrats spent much of their national convention in Chicago last week assailing Trump for his role in appointing the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. But efforts to try to neutralize an issue that Democrats hope will galvanize voters also risk alienating parts of Trump’s core supporters who are base opposed to abortion rights. Trump has begun pushing pushed back on Democrats’ warnings that he’d further restrict abortion access if he wins a second term.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.