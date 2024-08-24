NASA decision against using a Boeing capsule to bring astronauts back adds to company’s problems

NASA says it won’t use Boeing’s Starliner capsule to bring two stranded astronauts back to Earth. Saturday’s decision is another black eye to Boeing’s reputation and another setback for the company’s troubled defense and space business. Boeing is better known for building passenger airplanes. But lately it’s been getting even more revenue from its defense and space division. That business is struggling, however, because of losses from fixed-price government contracts like the one Boeing got from NASA for Starliner. The company is on the hook for delays and cost overruns in the space capsule program.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.