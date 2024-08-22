What has worked to fight climate change? Policies where someone pays for polluting, study finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — To figure out what really works when nations try to fight climate change, researchers looked at 1,500 ways countries have tried to curb heat-trapping gases. They found that only a few had a real impact — and those that did usually required someone to pay a price. The study published Thursday found that moves toward phasing out fossil fuel use and gas-powered engines, for example, haven’t worked by themselves. But they have worked better when they’re combined with some kind of energy tax or additional cost system. Scientists not involved with the study says it shows the power of the purse in fighting climate change.

