Nepal lifts its ban on TikTok imposed for disrupting social harmony
Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s new government has lifted restrictions on the video-sharing app TikTok, nine months after imposing a ban because it was disrupting “social harmony.” The decision was made Thursday following the initiative of the Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who came to power last month, to lift the ban who who instructed that all social networking sites should be treated equally. The previous government had imposed the ban on TikTok in November last year, saying it was necessary to regulate the use of the social media platform that was disrupting social harmony, goodwill and diffusing indecent materials.