Women’s cricket T20 World Cup is switched to UAE from Bangladesh after turmoil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates will host the women’s Twenty20 World Cup in October after the International Cricket Council moved the tournament from Bangladesh. More than 300 people were killed in an uprising in Bangladesh that started in July. Games will now take place in Dubai and Sharjah for the 10-team tournament from Oct. 3-20, the sport’s governing body said Tuesday. India had already turned down an offer from the ICC to replace Bangladesh as host.

