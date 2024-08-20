Vance and Walz are still relatively unknown, but the governor is better liked, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Walz and JD Vance have vaulted themselves out of national obscurity as they hustle to introduce themselves to the country, but the senator from Ohio has had a rockier start than the Minnesota governor. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Walz had a smoother launch as a running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris than Vance did for former President Donald Trump. Overall, about one-quarter of Americans have a positive opinion of Vance, and about one-third have a favorable view of Walz. Significantly more also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44% to 25%.

