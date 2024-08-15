Hong Kong welcomes the birth of its first locally born giant pandas

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong has welcomed the birth of its first locally born giant pandas. The theme park that houses them announced the birth in a statement Thursday, saying their mother has become the world’s oldest first-time giant panda mother on record. Ying Ying, the mother, gave birth to the twins — one male and one female — at Ocean Park just a day before she turned 19 years old. Ying Ying and her partner Le Le were the second pair of pandas gifted by Beijing to Hong Kong since the former British colony returned to China’s rule in 1997. Pandas are widely considered as China’s unofficial national mascot.

