Banksy unveils new rhino art in an animal-themed collection that has popped up across London

LONDON (AP) — Street artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural of a rhinoceros that looks like it is climbing on top of a car in London. It is the eighth animal-themed artwork he has posted in the past week in a collection that includes elephants, a goat, a wolf, pelicans and more. The elusive graffiti artist, who has never confirmed his full identity, has been posting the new work on his Instagram account every day since last Monday. The latest piece in Charlton, southeast London, gives the impression that the animal is mounting a broken-down car parked in front of the building. On Sunday the artist claimed another artwork depicting piranhas which appeared on a central London police box.

