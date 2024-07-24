Man shot and killed after grabbing for officer’s gun during struggle in suburban Denver, police say

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Police in suburban Denver say a man has been shot and killed by a police officer after they say he grabbed for another officer’s gun in its holster during a struggle. The shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Thornton. Police say the officer whose gun the suspect tried to get was wounded but they didn’t say who shot him. The officer is expected to recover. Police say the man who was shot and killed was suspected in an assault at a nearby gas station.

