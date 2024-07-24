Fake protest set for TV shoot on NYC campus sparks real demonstration by pro-Palestinian activists

NEW YORK (AP) — A fake protest encampment set up for a TV shoot on a New York City college campus sparked a real reaction from pro-Palestinian activists who organized their own demonstration against the filming at a New York City college. The New York Times reported Wednesday that the scenario unfolded this week at Queens College. It says the CBS drama “FBI: Most Wanted” was filming an upcoming episode involving a climate change protest. Members of some pro-Palestinian groups then organized a protest of their own on the margins of the fictional one. They called the film shoot propaganda and said the use of the campus was an attempt to demonize and profit from the student movement.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.