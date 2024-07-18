Man gets 3 years in death of fiancée who went missing in Ohio in 2011

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — The fiancé of an Ohio art student who went missing nearly 13 years ago has been sentenced to three years in prison. John Carter was sentenced Thursday. He had pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal. Carter had been charged with two counts of murder when he was arrested in March 2023. The charges stemmed from the August 2011 disappearance of Katelyn Markham, who was last seen at her home in Fairfield, Ohio. Skeletal remains identified as Markham’s were found in 2013 in a wooded area in Cedar Grove, Indiana, about 20 miles west of her home.

