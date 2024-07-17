Army private who fled to North Korea is in talks to resolve military charges, lawyer says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for an Army private who fled to North Korea and was later charged with desertion and possessing sexual images of a child says he’s in negotiations with military prosecutors to resolve the case against his client. Army Pvt. Travis King had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fort Bliss, Texas. But King’s attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press that the hearing was canceled to give the two sides room to negotiate a resolution. He declined to discuss the details of the discussions or what any deal might entail but said he had requested to postpone the hearing by two weeks.

