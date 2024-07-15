Skip to Content
Police arrest a man in Kenya’s capital after dismembered bodies of 9 women are found in quarry

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say they have arrested the main suspect after nine dismembered bodies of women were found in a quarry in the capital, Nairobi. The head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations says the 33-year-old man has confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife, since 2022. He was expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday. Police say the bodies were discovered after relatives of one missing woman claimed to have had a dream in which she directed them to search the quarry.

