New Jersey forest fire that was sparked by fireworks is 75% contained

TABERNACLE, N.J. (AP) — A forest fire that has burned 6.3 square miles in the New Jersey Pinelands was 75% contained as of midmorning on Monday. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the blaze in Wharton State Forest is not threatening any structures. It was burning in a section of the forest in Tabernacle Township near the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill. On Sunday, the service said the blaze had been touched off by the use of fireworks in the forest but did not specify how it had reached that determination.

