Alice Munro’s daughter alleges sexual abuse by the late author’s husband

TORONTO (AP) — The daughter of the late Nobel laureate Alice Munro is alleging that she was sexually abused by the author’s second husband, Gerard Fremlin, whom Munro remained with because she “loved him too much” to leave. Munro died in May at age 92 and was one of the world’s most celebrated and beloved writers and a source of ongoing pride for her native Canada, where a reckoning with the author’s legacy is now taking place. Andrea Robin Skinner wrote in the Toronto Star that her stepfather first assaulted her when she was 9.

