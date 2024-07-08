3 Columbia University officials lose posts over texts that ‘touched on ancient antisemitic tropes’

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University has removed three administrators from their positions and will keep them on indefinite leave after finding that text messages they exchanged during a campus discussion about Jewish life “touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.” The university said Monday that the administrators have been permanently removed from their positions at its undergraduate Columbia College. The university did not identify the administrators by name. They were first put on leave last month after a conservative news outlet published images of what it said were texts they exchanged while attending a discussion on “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future.”

