Amtrak service from New York City to Boston suspended for the day

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of the day. The rail service says in an announcement made late Saturday afternoon that the service disruption was caused by a malfunctioning circuit breaker. The problem has caused power outages on all tracks between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut. Amtrak says customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day. The rail service says it will also waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservations.

