Atlanta police detain man with five guns, body armor in grocery store

A man armed with a rifle entered an Atlanta Publix Supermarket Wednesday in Midtown at Atlantic Station, a commercial and residential area in the city, police said.

A witness saw the man entering “the location openly carrying a rifle and entered the bathroom” and alerted the store management and then notified police, according to a preliminary investigation.

Officers immediately located and detained the man. During the investigation, officers recovered five firearms (two long guns and three pistols) and body armor, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

“When the male exited the bathroom, arriving units immediately detained” him, according to a statement from Atlanta Police Department.

The incident comes just two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and just over a week since a shooter killed eight people at spas in the Atlanta area.

Atlanta Police say that health officials are conducting a mental health evaluation of the man in custody and that the investigation is still preliminary and continues at this time.

Publix in 2019 joined a number of retailers who ask that customers not openly carry guns in their stores in states where open carry is legal.