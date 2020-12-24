4-year-old girl battles leukemia at Christmas while her family battles COVID-19

National/World

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KMBC) — A 4-year-old Lee’s Summit girl is battling leukemia during her favorite time of the year.

You don’t see pink Christmas lights much but they’re on Sophia Maggard’s house.

She was diagnosed with leukemia last summer.

“Hers is a 2-and-a-half year treatment plan of pretty intense treatment,” said Sophia’s mom, Tia Maggard.

Because of Sophia’s leukemia, the family doesn’t go anywhere except the doctor’s office. But that’s not the hardest part.

“So my husband tested positive this past Friday. Our 7-month-old tested positive on Monday. I tested positive on Tuesday,” Tia Maggard said.

Everybody but Sophia tested positive. But Christmas is still coming. Sophia is working on a gingerbread house. They’re taking pictures and talking to Santa.

“So he could come to our back yard and we had a socially distanced, 7-feet apart, tin-can phone conversation with Santa,” Tia Maggard said.

The guy thinks of everything. Sophia and her family are keeping Christmas in their hearts, even this Christmas.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the family’s financial needs.

