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Morning News Guest Segments

Cookie Plug Talks Its Sweet Grand Opening in Oxnard

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today at 6:04 pm
Published 6:37 pm

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) – The city of Oxnard is now home to a new sweet treat spot, the Cookie Plug!

The cookie shop is known for its California-style bold, colorful, street-style graphics, and of course, their delicious, unique cookies with flavors ranging from cookies and cream, Snooperdoodle, and more!

The business just recently opened up a Oxnard location, and owner/ operator Elias Toma sat down with your News Channel to talk all things sweet.

You can following the Cookie Plug on Instagram, and visit the shop in Oxnard at 1941 N Rose Ave.

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Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

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