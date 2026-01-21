Meet Chuy! The German Shepherd Ready for Adoption at SB Humane

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Your News Channel welcomed back Dory from Santa Barbara Humane, and her special friend Chuy!

Chuy is a nearly 8-year-old purebred German Shepherd with a sweet demeanor and a voice you can't miss. Chuy was surrendered to the shelter due to no fault of his own – his previous owner had to move out of the country, but left behind a great pup.

His foster mom and SB Humane CEO says Chuy is completely house trained and a total couch dog – with the occasional zoomies of course.

Dory took the opportunity to discuss the importance of spaying and neutering your animal. SB Humane is largest provider of affordable veterinary care in the county, assisting in over 8,000 spays and neuters in 2025.

Santa Barbara Humane just expanded access to its weekly walk-in vaccine clinics, offering a low-cost option for dog and cat owners across the region.

"Please if you have an animal out there that you've been putting off medical care or you know your cat needs to get spayed just reach out to us we wanna help."

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.