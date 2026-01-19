Santa Barbara Humane Expands Walk-In Vaccine Clinics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara Humane is expanding access to preventive pet care through its weekly walk-in vaccine clinics, offering a low-cost option for dog and cat owners across the region.

The clinics are designed to remove financial and scheduling barriers, making it easier for families to keep their pets healthy and protected with core vaccinations in a low-stress environment.

Walk-in vaccine clinics are held every Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses, with no appointment required.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.