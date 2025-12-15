The Paw-Fect Gift for Kids This Christmas, The Enchanted Tails of Magic Mojo and Gail

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Christmas is just days away and shopping for the perfect gift can be stressful... especially for kids.

Your Morning News sat down with Gail Kvistad and her dog Mojo to talk about the best thing you can gift a kid – The Enchanted Tails of Magic Mojo and Gail.

Kids can join Mojo the Chihuahua on a heartwarming journey to find his inner spirit and find his forever home with the inspirational Gail Good Fairy. The book is offered in English on one side and Spanish on the other.

To order a book you can email Gail at gailkvistad@gmail.com.

