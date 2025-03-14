Buellton Wine and Chili Festival returns to the Santa Ynez Valley Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 2025 Buellton Wine and Chili Festival is returning to the Santa Ynez Vally this Sunday at the Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton. The event begins at 12pm and runs until 4:30pm the same day, but many choose to turn the celebration into a fun weekend in the Sant Ynez Valley.

The festival is an afternoon filled with entertainment, a salsa and chili cook-off, and plenty of Central Coast wine and beer. Event Organizer Andres Nunos stopped by The Morning News Friday morning to preview the upcoming, fan favorite event.

For tickets, details on transportation, and more information, visit: https://buelltonwineandchilifestival.com/.