Ventura County Fire Department’s PIO shares how they’re preparing for strong Santa Anas
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Ventura County Fire Department's Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd shared how they're preparing for this week's strong Santa Ana wind event. He emphasized the importance of preparedness, how the County Fire Department prepares for Particularly Dangerous Situations, and what people should do if they run into downed trees or power lines on roadways.
For more information, visit: https://vcfd.org/.