One805 Founder and Chief Operating Officer Richard Weston Smith stopped by Your News Channel Thursday morning to preview the event. He spoke about the origin and mission of the non-profit and detailed tomorrow's fundraiser.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The One805Live! Concert is happening Friday, September 20th at Kevin Costner's estate.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.