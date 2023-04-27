Trauma expert and author Mary Firestone returns to discuss the benefits of breath work to cope with stress
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– News Channel 3-12 Morning Team sat down with local author, trauma expert, Montecito Mudslide survivor, and familiar face Mary Firestone to share the importance of breath work when dealing with stress.
Watch the full interview above and find more information at https://www.maryfirestone.co/.
