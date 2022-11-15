Skip to Content
Local Santa Barbara author sits down with our News Channel 3-12 team to discuss new book

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Local Santa Barbara author Mary Firestone joined News Channel 3-12 Morning News Team to discuss her new book "Trusting the Dawn: How to Choose Freedom and Joy after Trauma".

In her book, Firestone recounts her journey of survival through the Montecito mudslides while pregnant, where she stands in the aftermath, and what she learned along the way about healing that may help others.

