Vintage stores rally to encourage local shopping for early holiday gifts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Shopping local for the holiday season is starting off early this year with a group of businesses putting together a "Vintage Crawl" this Saturday. The plan is to attract shoppers who are looking for something unique or special.

It will also help a collection of business owners to share their locations with shoppers.

Each business has uniquely curated its collection of retro and one-of-a-kind items. Some stores have multiple sellers inside.Often buyers are looking for clothing, specialized decor, classic furniture, art, signs and jewelry. Some browse. Some buy.

It was coordinated by Faitell Attractions at on 127 W. Canon Perdido Street near Chapala. Some shoppers may be looking for gifts. Others looking for something for themselves for parties and other gatherings.

The owners want the public to find and support the small business owners and support the boutique nature of Santa Barbara.

The stores involved in the crawl are: Faitell Attractions, The Story, Antique Alley, Maison, SB Mid Mod, The Art of Consignment, the Vintage Fox, Eclectica Pop up Boutique, and the Blue Door.