Higher gas prices hit the Central Coast, some areas see prices above $6 per gallon

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Gas prices on the Central Coast continue to rise, putting further financial pressure on commuters, truckers and local businesses.

The sharp rise in diesel fuel is of particular concern.

In most locations on the Central Coast, diesel is well above $6 a gallon.

The added fuel costs for companies delivering goods and services by truck is expected to be passed on to consumers in the way of higher prices including for food.

Gas prices on the Central Coast are expected to remain high in the near future with some relief in sight with the annual switch to cheaper, winter blend fuels from oil refineries.

Even then, most energy industry analysts say the price per gallon in California will come down only moderately.

California has, by far, the highest gas taxes in the country.

