The Trump administration is lowering its mega tariffs on Switzerland
By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN
(CNN) — The Trump administration plans to lower the United States’ tariffs on goods from Switzerland, the Swiss government announced Friday following a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
The tariff rate the US charges on Swiss imports will fall to 15% from 39%, among the highest levies the United States charges for any country’s goods.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.