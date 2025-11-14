Skip to Content
CNN – Business/Consumer

The Trump administration is lowering its mega tariffs on Switzerland

By
Published 6:37 am

By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

(CNN) — The Trump administration plans to lower the United States’ tariffs on goods from Switzerland, the Swiss government announced Friday following a meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The tariff rate the US charges on Swiss imports will fall to 15% from 39%, among the highest levies the United States charges for any country’s goods.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN – Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.