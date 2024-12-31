Ukraine ends supply of Russian gas to Europe

By Kosta Gak and Alex Stambaugh, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine says it has halted the transport of Russian gas to Europe through its territory, after a five-year transit deal expired Wednesday.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said it ended the deal “in the interests of national security.”

“We have stopped the transit of Russian gas. This is a historic event,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that its gas transportation infrastructure had been prepared in advance of the expiration.

The closure of one of Russia’s oldest gas routes to the Europe Union was expected and comes as Moscow’s war in Ukraine soon enters its fourth year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

