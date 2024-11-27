What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Many Americans spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones over a home-cooked meal.

But some may also remember lining up to score Black Friday deals and discounts on Thanksgiving evening. However, this changed in 2020, when many stores opted to stay closed to limit crowding during the pandemic and spread out the holiday shopping season.

A new tradition seems to have begun since then, and this year, many retailers will remain closed. But for those who are wondering if they can run to the grocery store or send mail on Turkey Day, here’s what will be open and closed on Thursday, November 28.

Retail

For the fifth consecutive year, Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

“Once I heard from team members how much they appreciated that time with their families, it was an easy decision to make the policy permanent, and our store teams have had that time off ever since,” CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement last year.

Walmart and Best Buy retail stores will also be closed.

You’ll have to wait to shop at department stores. Macy’s, Nordstrom and Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen on Black Friday.

Grocery stores

Kroger hours will vary, but most stores will close early on Thanksgiving. Most of the stores under Albertsons Companies – Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb – will be open but with adjusted hours.

Whole Foods will be open on modified hours.

Trader Joe’s and Aldi will be closed. Warehouse stores Sam’s Club and Costco will also not be open on Thursday.

Make sure to check with your local grocery store for their exact hours.

Government offices

Thanksgiving is a government holiday, so federal offices, courts and post offices will be closed. Other government institutions – think the DMV and libraries – will also be closed.

Banking

Thanksgiving is a banking holiday. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will not be trading. Most banks branches will be closed, but online banking and ATMs will still be available.

Postal services

Don’t expect any packages on Thanksgiving Day. The US Postal Service will be closed. All UPS and FedEx services will be closed except for UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical. Limited UPS stores will be open.

