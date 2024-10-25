Washington Post won’t endorse candidate in 2024 presidential election after Bezos decision



By Hadas Gold and Brian Stelter, CNN

New York (CNN) — For the first time in decades, The Washington Post will not endorse a candidate in this year’s presidential election, the newspaper’s publisher announced Friday, a decision that sparked widespread outrage among the paper’s staffers.

“The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election,” Post publisher Will Lewis said in a statement. “We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.”

The Post reported the decision not to endorse was made by the newspaper’s billionaire owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, citing two sources briefed on the matter.

The Post’s editorial page staffers had drafted an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and it was ready to be approved by its board, but the draft was never presented, a person with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

“Many on the editorial board are surprised and angry,” the person said.

The Post has endorsed a presidential candidate in every election since the 1980s. In his statement, Lewis referred to the Editorial Board’s past decisions to not endorse a candidate, noting that it is a right “we are going back to.”

“We recognize that this will be read in a range of ways, including as a tacit endorsement of one candidate, or as a condemnation of another, or as an abdication of responsibility. That is inevitable,” Lewis continued. “We don’t see it that way. We see it as consistent with the values The Post has always stood for and what we hope for in a leader: character and courage in service to the American ethic, veneration for the rule of law, and respect for human freedom in all its aspects.”

Newspaper owners typically play a role in their publication’s endorsements and sign off on the editorials, which are seen as a reflection of their views.

One journalist at the Post told CNN that the Harris campaign did not engage with the editorial board as part of the endorsement process. Another Post source said the paper had sought to meet with both campaigns but did not meet with either candidate. A spokesperson for the newspaper did not comment.

Ahead of Friday’s announcement, the Post’s editorial page editor, David Shipley, told staffers that Lewis would be publishing a public note with the decision.

“The news is significant – and I know there will be strong reactions across the department,” Shipley wrote in a memo.

Robert Kagan, an editor-at-large at the Post, told CNN he had resigned from the newspaper over Bezos’s decision to block the endorsement. The move was also quickly denounced by Marty Baron, the Post’s former executive editor who led the newspaper through its coverage of the January 6, 2021, attack.

“This is cowardice, with democracy as its casualty. Donald Trump will see this as an invitation to further intimidate owner Bezos (and others),” Baron wrote in a social media post. “Disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage.”

Under Baron, the paper went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for public service for its coverage of the assault on the US Capitol, which it described as an “attempted coup.”

During Trump’s presidency, he famously feuded with Bezos, especially when it came to Amazon. Trump called the Post “The Fake News Washington Post” and derided it as Amazon’s “chief lobbyist.”

Trump directly accused Amazon of not paying enough taxes and taking advantage of the US Postal Service. The Trump administration also blocked Amazon’s $10 billion cloud computing contract with the Pentagon, which was widely seen at the time as Trump seeking retribution against Bezos over the Post’s reporting.

It was Bezos, Baron wrote in his book “Collision of Power,” who ultimately helped decide on the Post’s “Democracy Dies in Darkness” slogan that was adopted during the Trump era.

But Bezos’s decision not to endorse in the 2024 race left some members of the Post’s editorial department feeling blindsided and disgusted, sources at the Post told CNN. “We are furious,” one of the writers said, indicating that staffers were considering signing an open letter denouncing the decision.

Another person invoked the Post’s slogan and said, “Democracy doesn’t die in darkness, it dies when people anticipatorily consent to a fascist’s whims.” Other Post staffers publicly expressed their dismay.

“The paper I’ve loved working at for 47 years is dying in darkness,” David Maraniss, a Pulitzer Prize-winning editor, wrote in a social media post.

Another Washington Post journalist, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNN they had mixed feelings about the decision.

“I’m glad the Post isn’t going to endorse anymore. But, what an awful time and way to roll that out,” the person said. “If you’ve read the Post for the last few years and all the facts the news side has uncovered, I’m not sure you need the editorial board to tell you what to do.”

The decision comes just days after The Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong blocked the newspaper’s planned endorsement of Harris, leading to resignations from three editorial board members.

Major US newspaper chains have also scaled back on presidential endorsements in recent years. McClatchy and Alden Global Capital, which owns hundreds of newspapers across the country, have ended the practice. Earlier this year, the New York Times announced it would no longer endorse in local races, though it later endorsed Harris as “the only patriotic choice for president.”

On Friday, the Philadelphia Enquirer and Houston Chronicle also endorsed Harris.

“America deserves much more than an aspiring autocrat who ignores the law, is running to stay out of prison, and doesn’t care about anyone but himself,” the Inquirer editorial board wrote.

