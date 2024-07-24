Secret family battle for Murdoch empire revealed in sealed court documents: NYT

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

(CNN) — The Murdoch family, famous for helming one of the world’s most influential news empires, is locked in a secret court battle over succession and control, according to a New York Times report citing sealed court documents.

For years, public intrigue has swirled around what would happen to the Murdoch assets after the death of patriarch Rupert Murdoch, 93, a powerful right-wing media mogul who has for years led Fox Corporation and News Corporation, which publishes The Wall Street Journal and New York Post.

The family’s vast empire is worth $19.5 billion, according to Forbes estimates – with its behind-the-scenes feuding believed to be the inspiration for the hit HBO series “Succession.”

At the center of this latest battle is the Murdoch family trust, which holds key voting shares in both Fox Corp and News Corp. Rupert Murdoch’s four eldest children – Lachlan, James, Elisabeth and Prudence – share four votes in the trust equally.

But late last year, Rupert Murdoch filed a petition to amend the irrevocable family trust, hoping to instead grant exclusive control to his eldest son and chosen successor Lachlan, according to The Times. Lachlan has been closely aligned with his father for years, and took over as chair of Fox Corp and News Corp last September.

Citing the court documents, which CNN has not independently seen, The Times reported that Murdoch was concerned that interference from his other three children – who are more politically moderate than Lachlan and their father – could influence the companies’ editorial stance.

By granting control to only Lachlan, Murdoch is arguing in court, he is protecting the companies’ value – which then benefits all his heirs, according to The Times. The trust only allows changes that are done in good faith with the purpose of benefiting all heirs.

In response, the other three siblings have joined together to mount a legal challenge, arguing that their father is not acting in good faith and violating the spirit that the trust was created in, according to The Times. The trial is expected to begin in September.

CNN has reached out to the legal representatives of both sides for comment.

Power and politics

The family has been divided against itself before, with the siblings tussling for control over the years.

Prudence is Rupert’s eldest child from his first marriage. She never showed much of an interest in running the family business, so has largely stayed out of the succession battle – although she has held different positions at News Corp throughout her career.

Lachlan is Rupert’s eldest son from his second marriage. He began learning the family business at a young age and rose quickly through the ranks. Lachlan has been at the helm of Fox News since 2019, overseeing an era of rampant misinformation about the 2020 election and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then there’s James – who backed Joe Biden’s successful 2020 presidential campaign and has donated to Democratic-leaning causes. In 2020, he dramatically broke with the company, citing “disagreements over certain editorial content,” among other reasons.

James has repeatedly clashed with his father and brother’s conservative political views, occasionally even in public. He has lashed out against climate change denialism, and with his wife Kathryn has previously criticized how Murdoch news properties covered wildfires in Australia.

While apparently considered the most similar to Rupert, Elisabeth has struggled to advance in the family business. Instead, in recent years she has established a production company and funded a non-profit program geared toward introducing young people of color to the entertainment industry.

Murdoch’s penchant for pitting the siblings against each other in a years-long competition to determine his successor is widely believed to be the inspiration for the character of Logan Roy in “Succession,” which scooped numerous Emmys and concluded last year.

His decision to step down as chairman of his companies last year sent shock waves through the political world as it geared up for the 2024 presidential race – with Murdoch commanding considerable influence in the Republican Party.

“By making his family the business, and the business his family, Rupert left his family just as broken up as his company was when he sold to Disney,” said The Times writer Jim Rutenberg in the 2022 CNN Original Series “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence.”

“It was ripped apart by this decades-long battle for succession which, at the same time, was a zero-sum seeming battle for their father’s love,” Rutenberg told CNN at the time.

